ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Apple announces new accessibility tools for people with disabilities

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kO3cB_0fgt5rDc00
Financial News

Apple is to introduce a new set of accessibility tools to its devices to aid those with disabilities, including a door detection tool which uses sensors in an iPhone or iPad to help those with sight problems find their way when arriving at a new location.

The suite of new software features will be introduced later this year, the technology giant confirmed.

The door detection tool will be available to users with newer models of the iPhone and iPad Pro which house the firm’s Lidar scanner, which will be used alongside the device camera to spot doors when a user arrives at a new location, describe its attributes so the user knows how to open it and also read signs and symbols around the door and provide further information such as building or office number, with the aim of helping those who are blind or have low vision.

Apple said it would be coming to the Pro or Pro Max model of the iPhone 12 or 13 and newer versions of the iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch model.

That tool is to be joined by a new accessibility tool for the Apple Watch, with a new pairing tool to enable users to control the smartwatch from a connected iPhone, which will also allow people with physical and motor disabilities to control their Watch using voice commands and other actions.

In addition, Apple said it would be introducing live captions across the iPhone, iPad and Mac for deaf and hard of hearing users, enabling them to see real-time captions on any audio content across video calling, streaming content and video on social media, with the captions generated on-device to protect privacy.

“Apple embeds accessibility into every aspect of our work, and we are committed to designing the best products and services for everyone,” the firm’s senior director of accessibility policy and initiatives, Sarah Herrlinger, said.

“We’re excited to introduce these new features, which combine innovation and creativity from teams across Apple to give users more options to use our products in ways that best suit their needs and lives.”

A number of other features were also confirmed as coming later this year, including a buddy controller feature which will enable users to ask a friend or carer to help them play a game by letting players combine two controllers to drive the input for a single player.

While Siri pause time will allow people with speech disabilities to adjust how long virtual assistant Siri waits before responding to a request.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Rich List 2022: Who are the wealthiest people in the UK?

The 2022 Sunday Times Rich List has revealed that billionaire brothers Sri and Gopi Hinduja are the wealthiest people in the UK. The annual list showed that the pair, who run the Mumbai-based conglomerate Hinduja Group, saw their fortune jump by more than £11 billion. There were a record...
ECONOMY
newschain

PA selective guide to sport on TV for w/c May 23

FOOTBALL: cinch Premiership play-offs, St Johnstone v Inverness – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football 1900; National League play-off, Notts County v Grimsby – BT Sport 1 1915. CRICKET: Women’s T20 Challenge, Trailblazers v Supernovas – Sky Sports Cricket 1450, Sky Sports Main Event 1500....
MLB
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#The Apple Watch
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
iPad
newschain

PA Sport trivia (21/05/2022)

Paul Barber (hockey) – Played 99 times for England between 1977 and 1988, winning Olympic gold at the 1988 Games in Seoul, born 1955. Monte Lynch (cricket) – former Surrey, Gloucestershire and England batsman, born 1958. Stewart Cink (golf) – 2009 Open champion and five-time United States Ryder...
TENNIS
newschain

Sunderland end play-off hoodoo to secure promotion to the Championship

Sunderland are back in the Championship after four seasons away after they beat Wycombe 2-0 in the Sky Bet League One play-off final at Wembley. The Black Cats finally won a play-off campaign at the seventh time of asking thanks to goals in either half from Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart, meaning they join Wigan and Rotherham in winning promotion to the second tier.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

King’s Lynn on course for Royal Ascot after Temple joy

King’s Lynn booked his Royal Ascot ticket and provided jockey David Probert with a Haydock treble when prevailing in the Group Two Temple Stakes. The Andrew Balding-trained gelding was a 5-1 chance for the five-furlong sprint and struck from the outer of the track to take up the lead with a furlong remaining.
WORLD
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
135K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy