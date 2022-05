Williamsport, Pa. —A man was charged with felony aggravated assault after police said he hit a person in the face with a beer mug. According to Officer Brett Garbrick of the Williamsport Bureau of Police, they received a complaint on May 8 in regards to the assault that had taken place the day prior at the Shamrock in Williamsport. Garbrick said he observed marks on the accuser’s face when he spoke with him at UPMC.

