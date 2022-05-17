ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport Homicides Are Now At 25 For 2022

By Greg Atoms
 2 days ago
The City of Shreveport has now reached 25 homicides for the year. The latest homicide in 2022 happened in the middle of the night on May 16th. Shreveport Police say a woman...

Disturbance call leads to charges

A Coushatta man was arrested Sunday evening after Ruston Police responded to a disturbance at the USA Travel Plaza on Highway 33. The alleged victim told officers her boyfriend of several months kicked her on the left side of her body during the incident in the parking lot. The boyfriend, Derenzo Jefferson, 31, said he was driving down the road and received a text message on his phone. Jefferson said the victim felt threatened and wanted him to pull over, so he stopped at the travel plaza. Jefferson said he never kicked the victim at any time.
1 dead in Tuesday night shooting in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot Tuesday night in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood has died. The Caddo Coroner's Office said Chamichael D. Carthren, 29, was shot several times in the 6200 block of Southern Avenue around 10:15 p.m. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he died just before 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Man injured in Garden Valley shooting; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering following a shooting late Wednesday night, and police are working to find the person who did it. Officers got the call just after 11 p.m. to the 3000 block of Ivy Lane in Shreveport’s Garden Valley neighborhood. That’s just south of Sunset Acres.
Mansfield man dies following Logansport crash

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead following a crash that took place late Wednesday night. Troopers with Louisiana State Police got the call just before midnight on May 18 to a one-vehicle crash on La. Highway 191. That’s just south of Pierce Road. Jon Temple, 40,...
More heat on the way

Bus service is coming to south Bossier City. The shooting happened at the Canaan Village Apartments in Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood. Cheng charged at gunman at California church, allowing others to subdue and hog tie him. Man allegedly drives truck into swimming pool. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Police say...
Shreveport Child Shot At Apartment Complex

The Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 1900 block of Patzman Street on May 16th. The call came in just after 7:30pm and was centered around the Canaan Village Apartments in the Allendale neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found a 5-year-old child who had been shot...
Monroe 16-year-old shot in the head by another teen

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department says a homicide involving two teenagers took place early Tuesday, May 17, 2022. KNOE received the following information from the police at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday morning. “Shortly before 5:30 a.m. on May 17, 2022, Officers with the Monroe Police Department responded to...
Man allegedly drives truck into swimming pool

Bus service is coming to south Bossier City. The shooting happened at the Canaan Village Apartments in Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood. Cheng charged at gunman at California church, allowing others to subdue and hog tie him. SporTran to add temporary trial run in south Bossier. Updated: 9 hours ago. |
4 women use pepper spray to rob Ulta in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A group of women robbed a beauty retail store in Longview on Monday, according to Longview Police Department. Police say they were called to the Ulta location at 3096 N. Eastman Road just before 5:30 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, several victims were in the store. They told police that they were pepper sprayed in the face by four women. The women took an undetermined amount of product from the store before spraying the women, they said, and then fled.
