Indiana High School Seniors Get Hilariously Creative for “Anything But a Backpack Day”

It's the procedure no one wants to talk or even think about, but it's one we all need because it could save our lives, an annual colon screening. Just reading those two words likely conjures up images in your mind you wish it didn't, but deep down you know getting one is important. Colon Screening for Life, Inc., is an Evansville-based, non-profit 501c (3) organization dedicated to sharing the importance of this potentially life-saving procedure while also attempting to shake the stigma surrounding it. As a non-profit organization, it relies on donations from local businesses and individuals to continue that mission. You can help support the cause by registering for the annual Colon Screening for Life 5K in downtown Evansville.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO