ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Indiana High School Seniors Get Hilariously Creative for “Anything But a Backpack Day”

By Bobby G.
KISS 106
KISS 106
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The class of 2022 is trying to soak up the few remaining days they have in high school. At this point, just about all of the school work - the heavy lifting, if you will - is done, and the seniors are trying to enjoy the time they have left to...

1061evansville.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evansville, IN
Education
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Education
State
Indiana State
KISS 106

Local McDonald’s Owners Donate More Than $13K to Evansville Food Pantry

I realize that food insecurity has always been a thing, and probably always will be - but I feel like a lot more attention has been given to this issue in the last couple of years. Food insecurity really affected a lot more people once everything shut down due to the pandemic. I really can't recall hearing about or seeing so many food share events before 2019 - maybe on a smaller scale but not with cars lined up for hours and hours. Food banks and pantries, however, have always been an essential part of our community, and one local food pantry now has the opportunity to help even more families.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Kentucky’s Jason Koger Overcomes Tragic 2008 Accident Shares Triumph in New Book

Jason Koger is a small town Owensboro guy but he's made his name known worldwide after overcoming a tragic accident in 2008. This week he released his book telling his story. Angel here and if you ask me I've known Jason Koger since we were two teenage kids getting into mischief and hanging out at field parties together (probably not supposed to mention that LOL). He's a down-to-earth kind of guy. The kind that you know you can call up at the drop of a hat and he'll be right there if you need him.
OWENSBORO, KY
KISS 106

Owensboro Family YMCA Brings Fun & Education to Summer Youth Camps

School is out this week. Do you know what your kids are doing for the summer? The Owensboro Family YMCA has planned lots of fun for all ages and you're invited. If you live in Owensboro hopefully you've made your way over to the Owensboro Family YMCA to experience all the wonderful things happening. The mission of the Y is very simple but awesome;
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen King
KISS 106

Registration Open for the 2022 Colon Screening for Life 5K in Downtown Evansville

It's the procedure no one wants to talk or even think about, but it's one we all need because it could save our lives, an annual colon screening. Just reading those two words likely conjures up images in your mind you wish it didn't, but deep down you know getting one is important. Colon Screening for Life, Inc., is an Evansville-based, non-profit 501c (3) organization dedicated to sharing the importance of this potentially life-saving procedure while also attempting to shake the stigma surrounding it. As a non-profit organization, it relies on donations from local businesses and individuals to continue that mission. You can help support the cause by registering for the annual Colon Screening for Life 5K in downtown Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

A Salute, in Honor of Memorial Day, to These Indiana Military Museums

Memorial Day is coming up on Monday, May 30, 2022 - and while many of us will spend the holiday (hopefully a day off for you) with family and/or friends, I hope we all remember the reason for that special day. In case you might do some traveling over that holiday weekend, I've put together a list of 10 military museums around Indiana that you might want to visit, if not this month, then sometime in the future.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creativity#School Work#Photography#Highschool#F J Reitz High School#Target#Tonka
KISS 106

Illinois Youngster Discovers Mushroom That Looks Straight Out of a Sci-Fi Movie

I guess I need to get out into Mother Nature a little more often (or at all) because I'm missing out on the opportunity to find some really neat and strange stuff. For the time being, I guess I'll have to rely on other people finding cool stuff and sharing pictures online. In this case, I want to shout out Josiah and Meghan Evans, who shared these pictures of their son holding a massive mushroom.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Downtown Henderson is Getting a New Bar Specializing in Craft Beer and Local Food

Downtown Henderson is really growing, and soon will have a new bar on the riverfront!. One thing I love about the Tri-State is how the area continues to grow and develop. It's been really cool to watch Downtown Henderson flourish, and really grow. There are so many shops, restaurants, and bars right there in downtown Henderson that there's a good chance there's something down there that is the perfect hangout spot for you!
HENDERSON, KY
KISS 106

Annual Ride for 911 Gives Hope Set for June 18th on Evansville’s East Side

Now that winter's chill is in the rearview and spring is transitioning into summer in the Tri-State, the time motorcycle owners have been waiting for is finally here. The time they can take the cover off their bike, fire up the engine, and rumble their way all around the area with the wind and sun on their face. Most owners don't need a reason to ride. A nice day outside is usually the only excuse they need. However, supporting a great cause while doing what you love is as good of a reason as any.
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KISS 106

Lane Restrictions Scheduled for SR 62 in Warrick County

Get ready to see more orange barrels on your daily commute from Chandler into Evansville. The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced some more roadwork coming to the Chandler area. A couple of weeks ago, we reported a new worksite speed limit on State Route 62 from I69 into Boonville is 45 miles per hour. Many were confused by this because the only construction going on at that time was happening in the town of Chandler. I reached out to get some clarification on that. Jason Tiller, the District Communications Director with the Vincennes District of INDOT had this to say to clear up any confusion:
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
KISS 106

Henderson Chamber of Commerce Announces the Return of Market on Main

While the past two years have featured a number of our favorite events getting canceled due to concerns over the COVID pandemic, more and more of them have been announcing their return over the past few months as the pandemic seems to be somewhat under control (fingers crossed). One of those events is the annual Market on Main in Henderson which will make its return this weekend.
HENDERSON, KY
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy