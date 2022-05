The Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company is the oldest business in Chippewa Falls, and the seventh-oldest brewery in the United States, having opened its doors in 1867. Nestled within those 155 years of history is a young Leinenkugel descendent who at one time was getting into trouble with his cousins in the brewery, and in six months will become the face of the internationally known business.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO