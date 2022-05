LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- A man, with no known address, is charged with three domestic incidents that took place at La Crosse’s Houska Park. Matthew Hernandez is being held in the La Crosse County jail on a $50,000 cash bond. The 41-year-old is charged with five counts of felony bail jumping, three counts of disorderly conduct as a repeater, one count of battery, and one count of intimidating a victim.

