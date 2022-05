The visual package costs as much as a Volkswagen T-Roc. The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance has only been out for a few months and it's already getting a second special version. After the €218,674 Edition introduced at the beginning of February, you can now spend even more on the company's most powerful production car (until the AMG One arrives). The F1 Edition costs €222,815 in Germany and takes the shape of an appearance package that adds €23,800 to the car's base price of just under €200,000.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO