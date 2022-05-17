ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Apex Legends Mobile: Tips and tricks for beginners

By Jennifer Locke
Android Central
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRespawn built Apex Legends Mobile from the ground up for mobile devices, and that can be a good or a bad thing depending on who you are. Those accustomed to a mouse and keyboard or controller may find it difficult to pick up with touch controls. And people who haven't played...

www.androidcentral.com

Android Central

How to change the home menu environment on the Meta Quest

The Oculus Quest 2's default home menu environment is undoubtedly nice: an idyllic setting sun paints the sky a soft pink and the mountains a warm orange-yellow. But anything can get old if you look at it long enough, right? Sometimes you just don't want to look at hot air balloons or palm trees. Maybe you just want to imagine you're playing VR by firelight from a cozy winter lodge.
makeuseof.com

7 Ways to Fix Steam Achievements Not Unlocking

As you play most games on Steam, you earn achievements. Developers add achievements to their games as a fun reward for completing objectives, uncovering secrets, or setting records. You can display your achievements on your Steam profile and compare them against friends. Occasionally, you might encounter an issue on Steam...
Android Central

Notification issue on Samsung A52s

I'm coming here because I just changed from iPhone to a Samsung a52s under android 12 and I think I have an issue with notifications?? I only get those pop up banners when using the phone for messages or Discord, but for every other app I don't and I'd like to, at least for apps like Twitter and my news app.... I made sure to update the apps, turn off optimization and adaptative battery, also the sleeping apps yet still nothing??
Android Central

Amaze File Manager from google play store

Hi i want to dowload the amaze file manager i dont have f-droid so i wanted to get it from the play store now is it the same version and is it 100% save to download it from there? and more important should i grant it SAF access. thx. (and...
Android Central

Samsung LED Wallet case

Does anyone have feedback on the quality of this case? I saw some reference that someone found they couldn't fully close the case after after opening fully so the the cover was behind the phone. I'm also wondering if it works ok with Android 12. My first phone had a folio case so I'm generally familiar with the issues with them as far as taking pictures. But that case let me fold the cover behind when entering info.
Android Central

AC Podcast 568: The Beautiful Chaos of Android

Shruti and Nick sit down with Qualcomm General Manager of Handsets, Chris Patrick, to discuss the chip manufacturer's latest announcements and talk about where the industry is headed. Then, Jerry and Alex join in to share their thoughts on how new processors will benefit the most important people—You!. LINKS:
GamesRadar+

Best gaming routers 2022: top options for Xbox Series X, PS5, and PC

The best gaming routers are an essential addition to your setup if you're serious about multiplayer gameplay, streaming, and any other broadband-intensive tasks. Whether you're wanting rock-solid WiFi coverage or looking to be wired in via Ethernet for even stronger, more consistent speeds, these are the top options in 2022 for delivering flawless connections.
Android Central

Unexpected update to provide improvements to camera performance.

I read a out an ambiguous 2nd may update in one of the posts a few days ago, but at the time, Samsung didn't delve into details. But it appears this is the same update that people are talking about in the 2nd May update thread. So if you want to move this post over to that thread feel free. I tried to delete once I realized it was the same thing, but for some reason it won't let me do it.
ComicBook

GameStop Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $4

A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
