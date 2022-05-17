Jiggle Physics 127: Diversity on a Scale

Movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness gave us a taste of what the multiverse can bring to the MCU, indicating that absolutely anything is possible. You can have any dead Marvel superhero come back for any MCU movie since they exist in other timelines. But what if you could assemble your own Marvel superhero team and snap others in multiplayer battles on iPhone and Android?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 40 MINUTES AGO