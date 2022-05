SPOTLIGHT ON UE STUDENT-ATHLETE CAITLIN O’DONNELL. 2020-21: Completed the season with a stroke average of 82.11 while playing in all 19 rounds…opened the season with a solid finish at the ASU Spring Classic, tying for 14th place…had another strong performance at the Pinehurst Intercollegiate, scoring in the ’70s in all three rounds (77-77-78) while tying for 21st…carded a season-low 73 in the opening round of the MVC Championship to set the tone for Evansville’s march to the championship…her round gave Evansville the lead for the duration of the event…played at the NCAA Regional in Columbus, Ohio where she finished with a round of 84-85-81…one of UE’s 2020-21 recipients of the State Farm MVC Good Neighbor Award.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO