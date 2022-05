Liberal sophomore mid distance runner Elle Hatcher is this week’s Hay Rice and Associates Athlete of the Week. Hatcher won the WAC 800 meter title last Thursday at Dodge City. She ran the race in 2:32.33. Her best time was a 2:29 at Goddard. Hatcher also helped the 4×400 and 4×800 relay teams take 2nd at WAC. Hatcher participates in volleyball, basketball, FCA, NHS, and student council. She was sophomore class representative in STUCO and will be Junior class vice president next school year. Hatcher and the Redskins run at their 6A regional at Wichita Northwest on Friday.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO