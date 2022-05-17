3 unique spring planter ideas under $10
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Spring is in full force! That means it’s time to get out and garden.
While it’s fun to spruce up the outside of your home, gardening can be a daunting task, especially if you’re sticking to a certain budget.
Fortunately, Kerri-Lee Mayland, interior designer and founder of the Kerri-Lee Mayland Company , has great ideas for your planters that will make your arrangements look fabulous while only costing $10 or less.
“Half the fun of planting is the vessel you plant in. There are so many ways you can go. I wanted to come up with something for viewers that may not be anything they’ve heard of before,” said Mayland.
Watch the video above to get an up-close look at how she puts together each one of these:
- Glow in the dark pots
- Moss ball planters
- Aged terracotta pots
Also, check out her website for a full step-by-step breakdown of how to bring these planters to life. Click here for instructions.
