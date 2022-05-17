ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

3 unique spring planter ideas under $10

By Samantha Smerechniak
 5 days ago

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Spring is in full force! That means it’s time to get out and garden.

While it’s fun to spruce up the outside of your home, gardening can be a daunting task, especially if you’re sticking to a certain budget.

Fortunately, Kerri-Lee Mayland, interior designer and founder of the Kerri-Lee Mayland Company , has great ideas for your planters that will make your arrangements look fabulous while only costing $10 or less.

“Half the fun of planting is the vessel you plant in. There are so many ways you can go. I wanted to come up with something for viewers that may not be anything they’ve heard of before,” said Mayland.

Watch the video above to get an up-close look at how she puts together each one of these:

  1. Glow in the dark pots
  2. Moss ball planters
  3. Aged terracotta pots

Also, check out her website for a full step-by-step breakdown of how to bring these planters to life. Click here for instructions.

Little Gym Midland to host local children’s book author

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Little Gym of Midland announced in a news release that it will be hosting local Author and ECISD school counselor, Teresa Porath, who will be reading her new children’s book, “Morgan and the I Can’t Monster- My Mindset Matters.” The event will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 23rd […]
Tornado Memorial Mass – Saragosa 5-21-2022

A memorial mass was held this weekend to honor the 30 people who died in the deadliest West Texas Tornado in history. During the mass, tornado survivors and members of the community lit candles for each of their loved ones who lost their life. Norma Rodriguez was a teacher at Head Start Community Center in […]
