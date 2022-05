Pokemon has revealed when Episode 2 of the new Pokemon: Hisuian Snow web series will be making its debut! The Pokemon franchise is in the midst of celebrating the 25th Anniversary for the anime, and there are many different projects in the works for both the anime and the original video game series. One of the most surprising is a new series of special episodes highlighting the Hisui region from the Pokemon Legends: Arceus game that introduces a brand new character and different kind of story seen from the main series. With the first of these new episodes released, it's now time to look ahead for the next one!

