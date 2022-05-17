ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You can now get 8 more free COVID test kits shipped to your door — here’s how

By Heather Alterisio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KntlW_0fgt1zQG00
A volunteer hands out free COVID-19 at-home test kits in Chelsea. Allison Dinner / Bloomberg

As COVID cases continue to rise, Americans have the opportunity to order another round of free at-home tests.

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that U.S. households can order eight at-home COVID tests at COVIDTests.gov to be shipped directly to them by filling out a simple form.

In January, Biden announced his commitment to making one billion at-home tests available to citizens for free.

“Since then, over 70 million households have visited COVIDTests.gov to order at-home tests to be mailed directly to them,” the White House announced Tuesday.

“To date, the Administration has delivered approximately 350 million free tests to mailboxes and doorsteps across the country, in U.S. territories, and at overseas military bases, with most tests delivered by the U.S. Postal Service within 48 hours of shipping,” the statement continued.

Funding for these tests came through the American Rescue Plan.

Anyone who has difficulty accessing the internet or needs additional support placing an order can call 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489) to get help in English, Spanish, and more than 150 other languages. The phone line is accessible from 8 a.m. to midnight every day.

For more information, visit: https://www.covid.gov/tests/faq.

