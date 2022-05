SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- The city is preparing to host its first Memorial Day Parade since 2019 on May 30, a parade that is expected to include more than 500 participants. The parade, canceled the past two years because of the pandemic, will follow the same route as it has in decades past, before COVID-19 made its presence felt. The parade will step off, at 9 a.m. Memorial Day, May 30, from what is now Regina Hall (formerly Regina High School), 1857 S. Green Road, on the campus of Notre Dame College. It will then proceed north approximately one mile along South Green to the city’s war memorial at South Green and Anderson roads.

SOUTH EUCLID, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO