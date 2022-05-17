See the child vaccination rates for COVID-19 in Montana

At any moment, the radio clutched in Quinlan Roe’s hand could squawk, his cue to jump in one of the ambulances just a few feet away and speed out onto Missoula’s streets. The call might take him a few dozen miles south up the Bitterroot Valley or 80 miles north to Condon, with who knows what medical emergency waiting for him on the other end. His laugh, his gestures, the cadence of his speech — everything about Roe telegraphs anticipation, his energy level fixed somewhere between a simmer and a rolling boil.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO