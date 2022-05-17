ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

See the child vaccination rates for COVID-19 in Montana

By Stacker
Fairfield Sun Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestgated the number children vaccinated for COVID-19 in Montana...

Fairfield Sun Times

Tackling Montana’s EMS shortage, from the supply side

At any moment, the radio clutched in Quinlan Roe’s hand could squawk, his cue to jump in one of the ambulances just a few feet away and speed out onto Missoula’s streets. The call might take him a few dozen miles south up the Bitterroot Valley or 80 miles north to Condon, with who knows what medical emergency waiting for him on the other end. His laugh, his gestures, the cadence of his speech — everything about Roe telegraphs anticipation, his energy level fixed somewhere between a simmer and a rolling boil.
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Report: Montana tourism rebounds in 2021 to near pre-pandemic levels

Glacier announces its artists-in-residence. (Keila Szpaller for the Daily Montanan) Montana’s tourism industry continued to bounce back in 2021, according to a new report from researchers at the University of Montana, with non-resident spending surpassing pre-pandemic levels and visitation numbers nearly reaching their former heights. Around 12.5 million tourists...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Simms FFA Has Two State FFA Degree Recipients

BOZEMAN - Two senior class members of the Simms FFA received their State FFA Degree at the 91st annual Montana FFA Convention. There were 185 state FFA degrees conferred on members from the state of Montana. Recipients were: Kaleb Bean and Steven Schubarth. To qualify for the state degree members...
BOZEMAN, MT

