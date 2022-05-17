Shreveport Homicides Are Now At 25 For 2022

A Coushatta man was arrested Sunday evening after Ruston Police responded to a disturbance at the USA Travel Plaza on Highway 33. The alleged victim told officers her boyfriend of several months kicked her on the left side of her body during the incident in the parking lot. The boyfriend, Derenzo Jefferson, 31, said he was driving down the road and received a text message on his phone. Jefferson said the victim felt threatened and wanted him to pull over, so he stopped at the travel plaza. Jefferson said he never kicked the victim at any time.

RUSTON, LA ・ 10 HOURS AGO