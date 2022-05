Congresswoman Judy Chu, who represents Pasadena, announced on Wednesday that she tested positive for the Coronavirus. “On Tuesday morning, I took a rapid antigen test and received a negative result. I routinely get PCR testing and on Tuesday evening, I received a positive result. After consulting with the House Physician, I am isolating in accordance with CDC guidelines. I am currently asymptomatic and thankful to have received my vaccination and two booster shots. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated and boosted if you have not already.”

