There are now only a few hours to go until the Roland Garros, the second Grand Slam tournament of the year. In the men's circuit there are several favorites for the final victory with Rafael Nadal who will try to win his second Grand Slam of the season and above all to avenge the defeat in the semifinal last year, which came against world number one Novak Djokovic, probably the main favorite.

