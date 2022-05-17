ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Meghan McCain slams Tucker Carlson for ‘eyepatch McCain’ quip about Dan Crenshaw

By Dominick Mastrangelo
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46DLRC_0fgsugTS00
Tweet

Conservative pundit Meghan McCain blasted Fox News host Tucker Carlson for using the name of her father, the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), to insult Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas).

“You know the more I think about it, it takes a lot of gall for eyepatch McCain to attack moms who are worried about baby formula as pro-Russia,” Carlson said on his nightly show Monday.

Carlson was referring to Crenshaw’s recent criticism of lawmakers who do not support sending money and arms to Ukraine amid its ongoing war with Russia.

“This is just trash,” Meghan McCain tweeted in response to a clip of Carlson’s remark circulated online Monday night. “That being said I’m sure @DanCrenshawTX doesn’t mind the comparison.”

Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL, lost his right eye in combat before being elected to Congress in 2018. He has spoken openly about the injury, saying at one point he is “very self-conscious” about the glass eye he wears.

Carlson has repeatedly questioned the merits of sending money and resources to Ukraine and has used his show to attack lawmakers who have argued the U.S. should do more to help the war-torn European nation.

McCain, a former co-host of ABC’s “The View,” left the show last year and has been working as a columnist at The Daily Mail since.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Mccain
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Dan Crenshaw
Person
John Mccain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#Dancrenshawtx#Navy#European#Abc#The Daily Mail
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Salon

Fox News anchor mocked after claiming it costs "nearly $11 for a gallon of milk"

Fox News anchor Sandra Smith claimed that a gallon of milk cost her nearly $11 during a recent segment, quickly provoking a round of Twitter mockery. "I bought a gallon of milk last night — granted, we live in New York, things are higher priced than a lot of areas in the country — it's nearly $11 for a gallon of milk at a New York grocery store," Smith said as the cable news chyron read "Inflation Nation."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Tucker Carlson Tries, and Fails, to Distance Himself From Buffalo Shooter’s Manifesto

Click here to read the full article. Tucker Carlson has long promoted the idea of the “great replacement,” a racist conspiracy theory holding that white people are being systematically replaced by immigrants. The theory was present throughout the 180-page manifesto of the teenager who killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket on Saturday, leading to renewed scrutiny of the mega-popular Fox News host. Carlson addressed that scrutiny on Monday night, essentially arguing that anyone espousing white supremacist views should be able to do so without fear of criticism. “Because a mentally ill teenager murdered strangers, you cannot be allowed to express...
BUFFALO, NY
The Hill

The Hill

567K+
Followers
69K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy