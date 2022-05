The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned some general highway maintenance and construction in several area counties for the week of May 23 – 29. MoDOT will limit road construction on Memorial Day weekend to accommodate expected increased holiday travel. Work on most maintenance and construction projects that would impact traffic will be suspended at noon Friday, May 27, and resume at 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 31. Some long-term traffic impacts will remain in place.

SALINE COUNTY, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO