Columbia County, GA

Lane closures on Washington Road in Evans due to sinkhole repair

By D.V. Wise
 5 days ago

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Traffic will be impacted throughout the day in Columbia County near the Walmart Supercenter as county crews work to fix a sink hole along Washington Road.

A spokesperson for Columbia County says that the repairs are expected to be complete by 6 p.m. and lanes reopened.

Tuesday morning, Columbia County government was alerted to a sinkhole that collapsed part of a Westbound lane of Washington Road at Faircloth Drive.

Two Westbound lanes of Washington Road will be closed in order for road crews from the county to access and fix the issue. The Westbound turn lane will be used as a lane so that traffic can travel Westbound without detour through the area.

The Eastbound lanes should not be impacted, according to a spokesperson for Columbia County government.

Authorities want to remind motorists of the following:

  • slow down
  • allow extra distance between vehicles
  • watch for advanced warning signs
  • obey road crew flaggers
  • expect the unexpected

If possible, please plan to take an alternate route and/or allow additional time for commuting during this timeframe.

