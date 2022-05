If you’re an avid Amazon Prime Video watcher, you will soon have to deal with a workaround when you want to rent or buy a show or movie that isn’t part of the Prime Video subscription, at least when you’re using the service on Android. With the most recent app update, Amazon has completely removed the option to make in-app purchases, now only displaying a button that says “How do I watch this?” with instructions on how to purchase the content in question on the Amazon website.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 DAYS AGO