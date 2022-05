REFUGIO, Texas — The Athlete of the Week is Refugio track state champion Ernest Campbell. He is the two time state champion for the 100 meter dash two years in a row. He added to his collection, when he helped his team win the 4 X 200 meter dash and the 4 X 100 meter relays, the 4 X 200 broke a state record with a time of 1:28:09. Campbell said just clicked for him when he was running.

REFUGIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO