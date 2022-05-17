ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

550 lb. gator goes for dip in family pool

By Chase McPherson
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lmG3U_0fgsu2Rl00

Charlotte County deputies had their hands full this week when they were called to remove a nearly 11-foot alligator from a family's pool.

The sheriff's office said in a social media post that the family was awakened by loud noises coming from the lanai area.

When they went out to investigate, they discovered the massive gator underwater in the pool.

The animal had reportedly torn through the screened-in patio to take a dip in the cool water.

Officials weighed the alligator at 550 lbs and measured just one inch shy of 11 feet.

Despite the initial shock to the family, no injuries were reported and the animal was safely subdued and released back in the wild.

Comments / 0

Related
SCDNReports

Florida Vacationer Drowns While Paddle Boarding

Florida Vacationer Drowns While Paddle BoardingMGN. On May 18, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m., deputies responded to Johns Pass in Madeira Beach after reports of four people struggling to swim. All four swimmers were about one hundred yards west of the swim buoys near Johns Pass.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Whale shark spotted off St. Pete Beach

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A whale shark was recently spotted by a charter captain off St. Pete Beach. Glen Taylor posted video and photos of the shark on Facebook. Taylor said he was 25 miles offshore when he saw the shark. “This monster just came by!” someone says in one of the videos […]
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
fox13news.com

‘They were out here to die’: Trapped animals get relief 5 weeks after crews drained retention pond

PALM HARBOR, Fla. - Workers at the Boot Ranch shopping center in Palm Harbor are breathing a sigh of relief after seeing a nearby retention pond filled with water once again. Melissa Murray and Jaden Maldonado were surprised to learn the large retention pond behind their workplace was home to dozens of turtles and at least three alligators. The two had a few wildlife sightings from time to time, but their neighbors became especially visible when construction workers began to drain the concrete pond in April.
PALM HARBOR, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charlotte County, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Charlotte County, FL
Pets & Animals
Charlotte County, FL
Lifestyle
fox35orlando.com

Paola Miranda-Rosa: 5 months since Central Florida woman went missing

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Tuesday marks 5 months since Osceola County woman Paola Miranda-Rosa disappeared. Paola, 31, disappeared on Dec. 17, 2021, just before Christmas. "It’s hard to even focus on the fact that it’s the holiday season. I don’t even know what day it is right now," Andrea Miranda, Paola’s sister, said last year.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gator#Alligator
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
amisun.com

New illegal beach parking trend grows

BRADENTON BEACH – A new parking trend at Cortez Beach is not only making it difficult for legally parked vehicles to maneuver, but is leaving Bradenton Beach police no choice but to write tickets until their hands cramp. On Mother’s Day, May 8, drivers parked their vehicles along Cortez...
BRADENTON BEACH, FL
animalpetitions.org

33 Dogs and Two Children Reportedly Found With Guns, Drugs, Dog-Fighting Equipment, and No Food Deserve Justice

Target: State Attorney, Bruce Bartlett, Pinellas and Pasco Counties. Goal: Prosecute man accused of abusing 33 pit bulls and two children to the fullest extent of the law. Thirty-three pit bulls, including multiple puppies, and two children, were reportedly rescued from a terrifying home that had guns, drugs, and no food. The man accused of this horrible abuse has been arrested and is facing possible prosecution. We are asking the prosecutor to pursue the maximum penalty in this case.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy