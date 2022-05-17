ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

Amenities available for the whole family at Arkansas Bend Park

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravis County recently renovated the three-hundred and twenty-three acre...

Austin-area YMCAs promote water safety ahead of summer

Several YMCA locations in Austin are promoting the importance of swim safety before Austinites hit the pools this summer. Sean Doles with the YMCA joins Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow and Adaleigh Rowe to talk about how parents can keep their kids safe in the water.
AUSTIN, TX
Molly the Therapy Dog lifting heavy hearts across Texas

Clocking in 5,000 shifts of lifting heavy hearts, Molly the therapy dog has brought joy from all over and now she's bringing joy across Texas. Molly and her person Ron Leonard join Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow to talk about how they're helping people.
AUSTIN, TX
Travis County, TX
Recipes perfect for graduation parties, brunch, or summer get-togethers

AUSTIN, Texas - It's that time of year when we all are getting together to celebrate graduation, have a summer party, or even just for a brunch. Of course, no get-together is complete without food and FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has some ideas that will help make things easier in the kitchen.
AUSTIN, TX
City of Georgetown pool hours modified due to lifeguard shortage

GEORGETOWN, Texas - Due to a shortage of lifeguards, the four City of Georgetown pools will have modified opening hours. Beginning Saturday, May 28, the Recreation Center outdoor pool will be open Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Williams Drive pool will...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Moriah Wilson's family launches GoFundMe to honor late cyclist

AUSTIN, Texas - The family of Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson, a 25-year-old rising cycling star, is raising money in her honor after she was shot and killed in an East Austin home earlier this month. Moriah was in Austin preparing for the Gravel Locos race in Hico, a race she...
AUSTIN, TX
These Carne Guisada Tacos Have Brought Folks to Tears

Marcelino’s is impossible to miss. On one pink wall of the East Austin taqueria is a mural of legendary Mexican comic Chespirito’s character El Chavo, his likeness obscured by a medical mask. The image is both humorous and sobering. Its Spanish text admonishes “don’t be dolts, wear a mask.” Yet, even as cities have eliminated pandemic restrictions and lowered alert levels, there is little chance the mural will be painted over anytime soon. Owner Raquel Vargas isn’t ready to let go. “It’s a reminder of those we lost during COVID,” she says.
AUSTIN, TX
Missing San Antonio girl found safe, police say

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) says a 10-year-old girl that had been reported missing Saturday has been found safe. SAPD put out a call around 1:13 p.m. May 21 asking for the public's help in finding 10-year-old Haley Nevaeh Preciado, who had been last seen in the 100 block of Albert Street in northwest San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
City of Austin Utilities hosting annual community resource fair

AUSTIN, Texas - City of Austin Utilities is hosting its annual Community Connections Resource Fair on Saturday. This free event assists customers who need help with meeting basic needs, including paying utility bills. The resource fair gathers support from several civic and nonprofit organizations to share information, offer assistance and answer questions about saving money on utility bills and more.
AUSTIN, TX
6 Loveable Dogs And Cats Desperately In Need For An Austin Home & You Can Adopt Them For Free

Austin Pets Alive! is a pet adoption non-profit organization that helps thousands of cats, dogs, and other animals of Texas in need. For 25 years, it has played an integral role in helping needy animals by giving them the medical care they might require, or helping them work out behavioral issues so they can have a successful life. All with the goal of fostering or eventually adopting the animals out to loving homes.
AUSTIN, TX

