ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

I Was a Refugee From Post-WWII Europe. Today, My Green Card Reminds Me That My Success Was Never Guaranted.

By Branko Terzic
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ThM7e_0fgsthJy00

This was my ticket to the game.

That’s what I think every time I see my green card (“Form I-151”), issued in New Orleans in 1950 when I was a 3-year-old refugee from post-World War II Europe. The “soup bowl” haircut was courtesy of a former Royal Yugoslav artillery officer; he answered my mother’s shipboard plea for a “barber” when she thought my long hair might leave me mistaken for a girl. It brings to mind a truism: There is always a solution to every problem, but not necessarily the best solution.

Related: 10 Ways Successful People Push Through Adversity

At various times in my long career working in consulting, holding gubernatorial and presidential government appointments, and as the CEO of a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, I have paused to look at that old green card and consider what it meant. Obtaining it was not a guarantee of success . It was also not a lottery ticket, where winning is a matter of chance. Instead, it was more profound than that. It was an opportunity — an entry ticket into a great game. The rest was always up to me.

Opportunity is a powerful motivator. It drives more than one million people from around the world, often at great risk to life, to attempt to enter the United States every year. I was among the very fortunate ones. But of course, no matter where they are born, everyone has their own version of the opportunity that matters most. It is their first big job, or their first small client. It is someone willing to hear them out.

We cannot always create opportunity ourselves, just as I could not have forced America to let me in. Someone, at some point, must give us the chance. But here is what I have learned is within our control: We can always work, striving to obtain the education, experience, and qualifications that make us stronger. This way, when we are fortunate enough to get a ticket to the big game, we are prepared to play and win.

Related: I've Worn Hawaiian Shirts to Work Every Day For Decades. Here's Why.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst Used Car Brand in America

Prices for both new and used vehicles are rising at an alarming rate. In fact, car prices are some of the fastest rising components of the consumer price index. Those who own cars that are reliable may postpone their new car purchase, but those who own less reliable brands may not. And the worst used […]
BUYING CARS
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
City
New Orleans, LA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is What a Nuclear War Would Do to the World

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has raised the specter of a nuclear war between Russia and the West, led by the United States. (This is the country with the most nuclear weapons.) The concern is that if Russia gets bogged down in a conventional war, or is losing it, the Kremlin will resort to using tactical […]
MILITARY
Upworthy

What will the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.

Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
EARTH SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Green Card#Royal Yugoslav
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Christians who help undocumented migrants are being controlled by Satan

GOP Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed Christians who help undocumented migrants are in thrall to Satan.Speaking to the far-right Catholic activist Michael Voris, the Georgia Republican said she wanted to see moderate groups such as Catholic Relief Services that aid resettlement stripped of federal funding. “What it is, is Satan’s controlling the church,” Ms Greene, an evangelical Protestant, said in an interview for Mr Voris’s Church Militant website. “The church is not doing its job, and it’s not adhering to the teachings of Christ, and it’s not adhering to what the word of God says we’re supposed to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Australia's huge snub to China and Russia as the country rips up their invites to a major weapons summit

The Australian Navy has banned China and Russia from a major international military summit in a bitter snub amid rising tensions with the two powers. The Indo Pacific 2022 International Maritime Exposition begins in Sydney on Tuesday, with arms dealers from more than 700 defence companies across the globe showing off the latest cutting-edge Navy technology in a bid to win a piece of Australia's $270billion military budget over the next decade.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
World War II
TIME

I Moved to America for a Better Life. Here's Why I'm Leaving

In a panicked state, I pack my bag for my trip to Ho Chi Minh City. I’d received the news of my grandmother’s ill health, her doctor’s warning of her imminent passing. Amid the anxiety about my grandmother’s rapidly deteriorating condition, rising COVID-19 cases in Vietnam , travel, I am also acutely aware of a more practical matter: I don’t have enough time to buy any American merchandise to gift my relatives. Whenever my uncle visits Vietnam from Texas, he fills his suitcase with Dollar Tree goods to appease friends and family, never mind that many of those items had been manufactured in Vietnam. I blush at the thought of showing up empty-handed.
TRAVEL
Andrei Tapalaga

Secret Underground City Where 70,000 Christians Used To Live Discovered in Turkey

The underground city is considered to be the biggest ever discoveredDenisPet/Pixabay. A project with the intent of historical preservation began in the Midyat district of the Mardin province in Turkey. Midyat is well known for its rich history, not only from the culture it presents but also from the many different artifacts that have been discovered. The project had the aim to conserve the historical streets and houses within the district.
UPI News

On This Day: Adolf Hitler found dead

April 30 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1789, George Washington was inaugurated as the first president of the United States. In 1803, the United States more than doubled its land area with the Louisiana Purchase. It obtained all French territory west of the Mississippi River for $15 million.
GERMANY
TheConversationAU

One in three people are infected with _Toxoplasma_ parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

Toxoplasma gondii is probably the most successful parasite in the world today. This microscopic creature is capable of infecting any mammal or bird, and people across all continents are infected. Once infected, a person carries Toxoplasma for life. So far, we don’t have a drug that can eradicate the parasite from the body. And there is no vaccine approved for use in humans. Across the world, it’s estimated 30–50% of people are infected with Toxoplasma – and infections may be increasing in Australia. A survey of studies conducted at blood banks and pregnancy clinics across the country in the 1970s put...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Conversation U.S.

At a popular evangelical tourist site, the Ark Encounter, the image of a 'wrathful God' appeals to millions

The Ark Encounter, an evangelical theme park located near Williamstown, Kentucky, has welcomed between 4 million and 5 million visitors since its opening in July 2016. Hundreds of thousands more are sure to visit this summer. This theme park boasts a re-creation of the story of Noah’s Ark from the Bible. As described in Genesis 6:14-16, God directed Noah to build this ark to spare eight humans and a male and female pair of every kind of creature from the flood that God was going to unleash on the world as a punishment for sin. As scholars of fundamentalism and creationism,...
WILLIAMSTOWN, KY
a-z-animals.com

What Animals Eat Great White Sharks?

Most would agree that sharks are at the top of the food chain, especially the greatly feared great white shark. But sharks have not taken over the oceans, so there must be some checks and balances in nature that keep their species in check. So what animals eat great white sharks? What animals are not afraid to take on one of the fiercest sharks in the world? Let’s find out!
ANIMALS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

47K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy