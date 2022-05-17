ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defense official: 'Our service members have encountered unidentified aerial phenomenon'

Jt
5d ago

The bottom line is there is something violating our airspace at will and there is nothing our military can do about it.

Reply(25)
46
paul t
5d ago

Project Blue Beam (and a staged UFO “rapture” abduction event) coming to a city near you probably fairly soon if they can’t keep control of the sheeple and force them into starvation thru engineered hyperinflation and the planned Great Reset of industrial society.

Reply(17)
36
Truth Time
5d ago

bottom line, deep state is out of ammo, their last attempt to scare everyone into submission. hold the line, don't believe a thing the government says.

Reply(3)
22
