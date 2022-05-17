Defense official: 'Our service members have encountered unidentified aerial phenomenon'
Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security Ronald...www.nbcnews.com
Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security Ronald...www.nbcnews.com
The bottom line is there is something violating our airspace at will and there is nothing our military can do about it.
Project Blue Beam (and a staged UFO “rapture” abduction event) coming to a city near you probably fairly soon if they can’t keep control of the sheeple and force them into starvation thru engineered hyperinflation and the planned Great Reset of industrial society.
bottom line, deep state is out of ammo, their last attempt to scare everyone into submission. hold the line, don't believe a thing the government says.
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 189