El Paso, TX

EPFD battles fire in Northeast El Paso shopping center

By Trevor Thompson
 5 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) was called out to the scene of a fire around 6:28 a.m. on Tuesday at a shopping center in Northeast El Paso.

Fire officials say the blaze broke out at a restaurant in that shopping center, which is located on the 8900 block of Dyer Street.

No injuries had been reported as of Tuesday morning, and it’s currently unclear what caused the fire.

A spokesperson for EPFD says that 10 units and 27 total firefighters were at the scene.

The fire was knocked down shortly after 7 a.m., but the incident remains under investigation.

KTSM

KTSM

