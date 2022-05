Dyersburg, Tenn.–Dyersburg Police have now issued warrants for two brothers in the shooting death of a Dyersburg man last night. Police earlier said that 20-year-old Caleb Edwards of Newbern was identified as a person of interest by witnesses on the scene. In an update, the department says warrants have been now issued for Caleb Edwards for first degree murder, and for his brother William Marcus Edwards for accessory to first degree murder. Police said they are likely to be traveling together.

DYERSBURG, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO