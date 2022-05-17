ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'9-1-1,' 'The Resident' renewed for Season 6 at Fox

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
May 17 (UPI) -- 9-1-1 and The Resident will both return for a sixth season on Fox.

The network renewed the series for Season 6 on Monday, according to the 9-1-1 and The Resident official Twitter accounts.

9-1-1 shared the news ahead of its Season 5 finale.

"The only thing that could make today better is... THIS. #911onFOX will be BACK for Season 6," the show's account wrote.

"Is there any better news than this?? WE'RE BACK FOR SEASON 6! #TheResident," The Resident account said.

9-1-1 and The Resident were not featured in Fox's 2022-23 content slate press release Monday morning. Deadline said negotiations for the renewals were completed shortly before the Fox upfront presentation started Monday afternoon.

In the press release, Fox confirmed renewals for 9-1-1: Lone Star, Bob's Burgers, Call Me Kat, The Cleaning Lady, Crime Scene Kitchen, Family Guy, The Great North, The Masked Singer and other series.

9-1-1 is created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear. The series follows first responders in Los Angeles and stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds and Kenneth Choi.

The Resident is created by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi. The show is based on the Marty Makary book Unaccountable and follows the lives of doctors, nurses and interns at the fictional Chastain Park Memorial Hospital.

Matt Czuchry, Manish Dayal, Bruce Greenwood, Malcolm-Jamal Warner and Jane Leeves star in The Resident.

