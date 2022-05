Republican officials across the Badger State will gather this weekend to commence the 2022 Republican Party of Wisconsin convention. But based on where their priorities lie, it may as well be the 2020 convention. Right-wing politicians in our state have been perpetually stuck more than 500 days in the past, focusing all of their attention and wasting hundreds of thousands of our hard-earned taxes to fund a sham inquiry into an election won fairly and freely by President Joe Biden nearly two years ago.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO