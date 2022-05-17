Jesse Bates

DYERSBURG, Tenn.– A Dyersburg, Tennessee man passionate to spread the word of the Lord has created a scaled-down model of Noah’s Ark, complete with a variety of animals. To fully understand why this scaled-down model of Noah’s Ark is set up in Dyersburg, one has to know the spiritual transformation its builder Wayde Jackson went […]
Dr. David Wray Adams, Sr., 82, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at St. Thomas Hospital Nashville, Tennessee. He received his Doctorate in Chiropractic and his office was behind his home in Vicksburg; he was a member of Sand Hill Baptist Church. Dr. Adams was born in Como, Tennessee to Ernest and Flossie Mae Holland Adams Monday, December 25, 1939.
Mr. James D Richard, 82, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Milan General Hospital. He retired from the Box Company. He was born Saturday, November 4, 1939, in Gann to J.D. and Annie Laura Beard Richard. He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers: Robert G. Richard, Starons R. Richard, Lawrence Richard and David Richard.
Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Wayne Cash, 44, of Murray, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022 at Marshall County Hospital. Chief Deputy Cash was born on October 31, 1977 in Princeton, KY to Harold Wayne and Teresa Lane Cash. Jody was a loving, witty, selfless, adventurous son, husband, father,...
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, May 21, in honor of Calloway County Chief Deputy Sheriff Jody Wayne Cash, who lost his life in the line of duty, earlier this week.
Mr. Michael Anthony Floyd, 23 years old, died at Huntsville, Alabama, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. He was employed at Haven Steel in McKenzie and a member of Eastview Baptist Church, Huntingdon. He was born Monday, March 22, 1999, in Huntingdon, to Jennifer Coleman and Anthony Floyd. He is preceded in death by his mother Jennifer Coleman and Grandmother Carolyn Coleman.
Helen E. Kuykendall Freeman, 87, of Paris, Tennessee, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at her residence. She retired after many years from Holley Carburetor in Paris. Helen enjoyed camping, fishing, and traveling. She was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church in Paris. Helen was born Saturday, July 28, 1934,...
Update, 7:45 p.m.: The number of power outages in Clarksville is down to 94. Update, 7:30 p.m.: The Lynyrd Skynyrd concert for Week of the Eagles at Fort Campbell has been canceled. “The command team made this decision for the safety of the Fort Campbell soldiers and families, the artists...
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident Friday morning on US 68 in Christian County. Christian County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jeff Goulet says 41-year old Mary Beth Briggs of Hopkinsville was attempting to cross from Petsch Lane to Everett Lane and drove into the path of a westbound pickup operated by 80-year old Larry Skaggs of Hopkinsville.
Paris, Tenn.– Henry County Medical Center honored its eight, fourth-year medical students during the second annual Long Coat Ceremony. During the ceremony, the medical students are presented long, white coats by local physicians who they studied under during their clinical rotations. HCMC welcomes medical students for clinical rotations as...
Dyersburg, Tenn.–yersburg Police have announced the two brothers wanted in connection with a homicide have been captured. Caleb Edwards, age 20, wanted for first-degree murder, was captured today, while his brother William Marcus Edwards, age 21, wanted for accessory to first-degree murder, was taken into custody Thursday. They are from Newburn.
FRANKFORT, Ky.– Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, May 21, in honor of the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy who lost his life in service to the commonwealth. Calloway County Sheriff’s Office...
Henry, Tenn.–Two barns and an RV were destroyed in a fire near Henry Friday afternoon. Henry Volunteer Firefighters was dispatched on a report of a structure fire at 375 Adams Rd. and found a large pole barn fully engulfed when they arrived. Darren Webb of the Henry County Forestry Service said the RV was inside the pole barn and the fire spread to another smaller barn and into the nearby woods.
For the first time since the pandemic limited gatherings in 2020, schools celebrated valedictorians and salutatorians at a luncheon held at the Weakley County Schools Board of Education, May 19. Welcomed by county school administrators Donald Ray High, Randy Frazier and Betsi Foster, the top scholars were joined by their choice for their most influential teacher, the school counselor, school principal, school board members and various administrative staff members.
Visitation for Chief Deputy Jody Cash was held Friday, May 20. Crews respond to gas station damaged by storm in Perry Co., Mo. Crews responded to a gas station damaged by storms on Thursday evening, May 19. Visitation today, funeral Saturday for Calloway Co. deputy killed in officer-involved shooting. Updated:...
Paris, Tenn.–The Paris Rotary Club added $16,500 dollars more in scholarships to local students Thursday. Last week, the club presented the $10,000 Richardson Scholarship to Jamie Underwood. This week, graduates from Henry County High School received scholarships from the Bill Caldwell Good Citizenship fund, Barbara Muzzall fund, W. O....
An investigation Saturday morning on Oak Tree Villa Drive led to the arrest of a man for a strangulation charge. An arrest citation for 24-year old Demaria Nance of Hopkinsville says he choked his 21-year old girlfriend during some type of altercation at about 9 a.m. The woman sustained minor...
A wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County sent three people to the hospital Thursday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car was northbound near Forest Park Boulevard when it ran off the road hitting an embankment and several trees. A man who was reportedly riding on the outside of the vehicle was severely injured and was flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
A Hopkinsville woman reported a burglary on Bassett Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say $1,000 in cash along with various pairs of shoes were taken without the owner’s consent. The items have a total value of $2,400. No arrest has been made.
Mansfield, Tenn.–A driver was miraculously uninjured when his car burst into flames when it wrecked on Travis Boyd Road in Henry County Thursday. Mansfield Volunteer firefighters responded to the scene of the car wreck yesterday around 4:30 pm and found the vehicle ablaze. Mansfield Assistant Fire Chief Darren Webb...
Comments / 0