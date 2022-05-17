Jesse Bates

Henry, Tenn.–Two barns and an RV were destroyed in a fire near Henry Friday afternoon. Henry Volunteer Firefighters was dispatched on a report of a structure fire at 375 Adams Rd. and found a large pole barn fully engulfed when they arrived. Darren Webb of the Henry County Forestry Service said the RV was inside the pole barn and the fire spread to another smaller barn and into the nearby woods.

HENRY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO