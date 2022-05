The Hunger, Poverty, Action Group at Trinity Ecumenical Parish recently hosted its first “Empty Bowls” event to raise awareness and funding for hunger relief. For a minimum $20 donation, guests were able to choose a handcrafted pottery or wooden bowl, mug, plate, or vase and received a simple meal of soup, bread and dessert. The bowl or other pottery piece they had chosen was theirs to keep as a reminder that there are empty bowls in the surrounding community. A silent auction also offered larger items, including vases containing flower arrangements. A local artist was on hand to explain the pottery making process.

ROCKY MOUNT, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO