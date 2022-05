The funeral procession route on Saturday following the funeral which begins at 12:50, will originate at the CFSB Center (green star). The procession will enter KY-121 in front of the CFSB center where the circle drive is on the northeast corner of the CFSB Center. Then it will travel on KY-121 to US–641 (North 12th Street) and turn right onto US-641 (North 12th Street). The procession will proceed south on US-641 (North 12th Street) and take a right onto Chestnut Street. The procession will then travel east on Chestnut Street to the entrance of the cemetery where it will turn left into the cemetery. The red star in the cemetery is the location of the mausoleum where the entombment will take place.

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO