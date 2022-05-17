ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today’s deals: Beckham Hotel pillows, iHealth COVID tests, free Blink Mini camera, more

By Maren Estrada
 5 days ago

There are so many phenomenal deals out there on Tuesday that I almost don’t know where to start. That shouldn’t come as much of a surprise though, since Memorial Day 2022 is less than two weeks away.

The star of the show today is Amazon’s one-day sale on Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows. They’re #1 best-sellers with more than 127,000 5-star reviews, and they’re on sale for one day only.

iHealth COVID-19 tests have a rare discount as well on Tuesday. And there’s an awesome bundle that gets you a free Blink Mini camera when you buy a Blink Outdoor 1-camera kit.

Plus, a Tineco’s iFLOOR that went mega-viral on TikTok is down to the lowest price of the year.

In this big roundup, I’m going to showcase all the best daily deals I found on May 17, 2022.

5 best deals on Tuesday, May 17

To get the ball rolling, I’m going to share my picks for the five very best deals of the day.

All the deals in this roundup are great. But these top 5 daily deals are particularly special, offering deep discounts on some of the most popular products you can get right now.

  1. iHealth COVID-19 test kits normally cost $18 each, but they’re on sale for $15.28 today
  2. Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows have a whopping 127,000 5-star reviews, and they’re just $13.44 each for one day only
  3. The brand new version of the crazy Depstech wireless camera that lets your smartphone see anywhere is on sale for $31.99 right now
  4. Tineco’s iFLOOR cordless wet/dry vacuum is the floor-cleaning sensation from a viral TikTok seen by millions, and today it’s only $149
  5. Get a FREE Blink Mini camera when you bundle it with a Blink Outdoor cam

💥 Today’s Most Popular Deals 💥

🚨 Deepest Discounts 🚨

🎉 More Of Our Favorite Sales 🎉

BGR.com

10 Amazon finds under $40 that shoppers are totally obsessed with

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. When you hunt for deals on Amazon, you’re probably often looking for popular products like Apple AirPods and Instant Pots. Yes, it’s great to save some money on best-sellers like those, but you’re not going to wow anyone with them. There are so many cool gadgets on Amazon. And some of the best Amazon finds cost under $40!
BGR.com

Get a Ring Video Doorbell for $52 in this Amazon sale

There are some smart home devices that everyone should have. And when it comes to smart home devices, you should always be on the lookout for Ring doorbell deals. It doesn’t matter whether or not you’re tech-savvy. As a matter of fact, it doesn’t even matter if you have no idea what the actual definition of a smart home device is. You’ve still undoubtedly heard of gadgets like Echo speakers and smart plugs.
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BGR.com

Disney Plus ad tier details leaked: Only 4 minutes of commercials per hour

Reports said a few months ago that Disney is studying an ad tier subscription for its Disney Plus streaming service, without disclosing any details about the subscription option. But that was an indication that, unlike Netflix, Disney is looking to reduce prices and ensure more people keep paying a subscription, even if that means incorporating ads into the experience.
BGR.com

Google Messages users in one country are being bombarded with ads

Avoiding ads is a fool’s errand, but some of us have it far worse than others. During its I/O keynote last week, Google discussed the advantages of Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging. One Googler even poked fun at Apple for refusing to adopt the technology. But what Google failed to mention during the keynote was how some businesses are abusing a feature of RCS to spam Google Messages users with ads.
BGR.com

iPhone 14 Pro base storage might start at 256GB

Get any new flagship smartphone and it’ll probably come with at least 128GB of storage onboard. The only odd exception is the 2022 iPhone SE refresh, which starts at 64GB. From 128GB, you can bump the flash memory to 256GB on most devices. Some flagships go even higher, offering 512GB and 1TB storage tiers. And some Android devices take microSD cards that let you expand available local storage even more. With that in mind, we expect the iPhone 14 phones to launch with at least 128GB onboard. But one rumor says that iPhone 14 Pro storage might start at double that amount, or 256GB.
BGR.com

AirPods Pro 2 to launch alongside the iPhone 14, report claims

Apple is widely expected to refresh the AirPods Pro this year, with various insiders offering similar AirPods Pro 2 launch claims for the product. It’s the second half of 2022, according to one analyst. Or fall 2022, according to a well-known insider. But a different leaker has another take...
