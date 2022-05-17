Today’s deals: Beckham Hotel pillows, iHealth COVID tests, free Blink Mini camera, more
There are so many phenomenal deals out there on Tuesday that I almost don’t know where to start. That shouldn’t come as much of a surprise though, since Memorial Day 2022 is less than two weeks away.
The star of the show today is Amazon’s one-day sale on Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows. They’re #1 best-sellers with more than 127,000 5-star reviews, and they’re on sale for one day only.
iHealth COVID-19 tests have a rare discount as well on Tuesday. And there’s an awesome bundle that gets you a free Blink Mini camera when you buy a Blink Outdoor 1-camera kit.
Plus, a Tineco’s iFLOOR that went mega-viral on TikTok is down to the lowest price of the year.
In this big roundup, I’m going to showcase all the best daily deals I found on May 17, 2022.
5 best deals on Tuesday, May 17
To get the ball rolling, I’m going to share my picks for the five very best deals of the day.
All the deals in this roundup are great. But these top 5 daily deals are particularly special, offering deep discounts on some of the most popular products you can get right now.
- iHealth COVID-19 test kits normally cost $18 each, but they’re on sale for $15.28 today
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows have a whopping 127,000 5-star reviews, and they’re just $13.44 each for one day only
- The brand new version of the crazy Depstech wireless camera that lets your smartphone see anywhere is on sale for $31.99 right now
- Tineco’s iFLOOR cordless wet/dry vacuum is the floor-cleaning sensation from a viral TikTok seen by millions, and today it’s only $149
- Get a FREE Blink Mini camera when you bundle it with a Blink Outdoor cam
Needless to say, we’ve barely scratched the surface of all the awesome deals out there today.
Head over to the special Amazon daily deals page to see more great sales. Or, skip to the best of the best right here in today’s deals roundup.
💥 Today’s Most Popular Deals 💥
- ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows, Sun Ninja beach tents, portable video projectors, and even #1 best-selling iHealth COVID-19 test kits
- The top-selling THISWORX handheld car vacuum has never had a discount this deep before
- You’ll also find a rare double discount on Drive Auto’s best-selling trunk organizer that slashes it to just $22.49!
- Pick up the LEGENDARY Chom Chom roller pet hair remover with 80,000 5-star Amazon reviews for just $24.95
- Also, check out the HERTZKO Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush for Dogs and Cats while it’s on sale for $14.99 — 50,000 5-star Amazon reviews can’t be wrong!
- Plus, there’s a rare sale on Angry Orange pet odor eliminator spray that actually works!
- 🚨 AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to just $197 instead of $249, which is what you’ll pay if you buy them from Apple
- On top of that, AirPods 2 are $118.99, AirPods 3 are $169, and AirPods Max are $70 off
- Also, Apple Watch SE is only $229 today and Apple Watch Series 7 starts at just $329 in every colorway
- The best-selling KIZEN digital meat thermometer has 45,000+ 5-star reviews — today, it’s only $14.99
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the best-selling pillows on Amazon’s entire site. They have 127,000 5-star ratings and they’re down to $13.44 each! 💤
- Ultra-comfy Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 90,000 5-star reviews have a huge double discount — get a set for just $19.99
- Get a RARE discount on an Apple AirTag 4-Pack — AirTags almost never go on sale
- 📺 Crazy TV deals: Score a Toshiba 65-inch C350 4K Fire TV for only $499.99 or a massive Toshiba 75-inch M550 Fire TV for $849.99 instead of $1,400!
- Get the Fire TV Stick Lite for just $19.99 this week, or upgrade to the regular Fire TV Stick for $24.99
- You’ll also find the best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K on sale for $34.99 — but try the deal below before you buy one
- Tuff & Co clear iPhone cases in any size for only $15.99
🚨 Deepest Discounts 🚨
- 🚫🦟🪰🚫 The #1 best-selling Katchy indoor fly and mosquito trap with 42,000 4-star and 5-star reviews is on sale for just $31.49 instead of $45 — get ready for spring and summer!
- Apple’s most popular 10.2-inch iPad is discounted to just $309, the lowest of the year
- Ninja blenders are on sale with prices starting at just $69.99
- Get Amazon’s best-selling Oontz Angle 3 portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker with 129,000 5-star ratings for just $19.97 today
- Best-selling alli weight loss diet pills are $37.71 per box instead of $63 if you clip the coupon and use Subscribe & Save (you can cancel at any time)
- Give your aching feet a break with 20% off Amazon’s best-selling comfort mat
- Super-popular Esicoo smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility are just $4.74 each today
- Also, #1 best-selling TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs are on sale for $6.25 each — that’s a $5 discount on a 4-pack
- Score a top-rated 17-piece Instant Pot accessory set for only $28.99 while it’s discounted
- Get the hot new Roomba i4 robot vacuum with Alexa for just $189.99 if you get a renewed model before the $60 coupon disappears (guaranteed to look and work like new or you have 90 days to get your money back!)
- LG C1 OLED TVs and LG G1 OLED TVs are back down to Black Friday’s all-time low prices
- Plenty of Fire TV models are on sale right here
- Save $100 on the top-rated Vybe Pro muscle massage gun that people can’t stop talking about
- Pick up a 16.4-foot LED light strip for only $17.99 while it’s on sale
- Every kitchen needs this awesome magnetic dry erase board for refrigerators — get one today for just $14.99!
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Queen air mattress with 26,000 5-star ratings has a rare discount today
- Have you heard of the AquaCare AS-SEEN-ON-TV self-cleaning shower head? It’s amazing, and it’s $34.99 today instead of $70
- See more incredible one-day deals on Amazon’s Gold Box deals page
🎉 More Of Our Favorite Sales 🎉
- Get a crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere for $32
- You need to see these 10 Amazon Prime deals that only Prime subscribers can get!
- Don’t miss these fantastic Apple Watch deals
- FREE MONEY: You need to see these awesome Amazon gift card promotions
