Jones County, MS

Jones County deputies capture homicide suspect

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

JONES COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Jones County deputies captured a man wanted in connection to a woman’s death.

Deputies said they arrested 48-year-old Marty Breazeale , of Laurel, in a pine thicket overnight after responding to a suspicious person complaint near the Bok Homa casino.

Breazeale was taken to the Jones County Adult Detention Facility until his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday, May 18 at 1:00 p.m.

Investigators said Breazeale was wanted in connection to the murder of Brittany Nicole Holifield. She was found dead in the Leaf River on Sunday, May 15.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MAhUN_0fgsrmo100
    Marty Breazeale (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y5unO_0fgsrmo100
    Marty Breazeale (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

Boaters discovered her body near the Highway 590 bridge and a boat ramp. Holifield’s body was taken to the Mississippi Crime Lab in Gulfport, where she was identified on Monday, May 16.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department will hold a news conference at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17 to provide further information about the case.

Community Policy