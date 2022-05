ALTON - The Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater next week plans to announce a national act scheduled for this summer. Jordan Atkins, vice chairman of the Alton Amphitheater Commission, said he is excited for the upcoming year with the summer schedule nearing completion. "Hopefully, with our fingers crossed, we're trying to get one more national act," Atkins said. "We're working towards two national acts - if not this year, then next year."

ALTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO