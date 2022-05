MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s a good time to stock up on hurricane supplies. Not only is the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season on Wednesday, June 1, a 10-day sales tax “holiday” in which Floridians can buy certain hurricane supplies without paying taxes begins Saturday, May 28 and extends through Friday, June 10. “Hurricane season can be a trying time, but preparing in advance for disasters is the best way to stay safe,” said Jim Zingale, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Revenue. Shoppers will be able to avoid paying sales taxes on such items as reusable ice packs that cost...

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO