Struthers, OH

Provisionary licenses approved for local medical marijuana facilities

By Lorie Barber, Gerry Ricciutti
 5 days ago

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – More medical marijuana dispensaries may be coming to the Valley by next February.

Monday, the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy issued 70 provisionary licenses, two locally.

More than 80 applicants were submitted for this region in northeast Ohio, and the two local applicants were chosen at random from the eligible applicants.

The local applicants include a firm from the New York area, which wants to open B Cubed Operations at the site of a former Dollar General at E. Liberty Street in Hubbard.

Green Leaf Therapy plans to convert the old “Creed the Cleaner” location on South Bridge Street in Struthers. Vicki and Cory Groner said it took close to two years to get to this point.

“Just the application itself, we probably worked eight to 10 months on. I mean, you need lawyers. You have to have a building before you can even apply,” said Cory Groner.

Despite the lengthy process, the Groners saw a need and a good business opportunity.

“People just really struggle to get what they need, so bringing more dispensaries to the area, to Ohio period, is gonna be better for everyone,” Vicki said.

Struthers Mayor Catherine Cercone Miller hopes it will be a good addition to the downtown and be a draw for people to stop here.

“We wanna be more progressive with things, not be the last ones to the table, and honestly, I got more calls from older people in our community, thanking us for putting forth this resolution,” she said.

While the Groners hope to open in six to eight months, the mayor says she’d like to see that happen even sooner

The applicants have 270 days to meet the requirements to open a dispensary. Once that is approved, they can begin to sell medical marijuana to patients and caregivers.

