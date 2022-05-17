ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Vincennes Man Gets Nine-Year Sentence for Child Molesting

wzdm.com
 5 days ago

A Vincennes man received a nine-year sentence in Knox Superior Court One. Timothy A. Brown was sentenced...

www.wzdm.com

Comments / 3

Related
wzdm.com

Vincennes Man Facing Kidnapping and Multiple Other Charges

Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man on Kidnapping and other charges Thursday concerning an incident Wednesday in which a call was received about a kidnapping and a gunshot that had been fired from a vehicle. A Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy located the vehicle and a chase ensued, but the pursuit...
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Man charged with kidnapping after Knox Co. pursuit

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person is in custody following the execution of a search warrant Thursday that began with a vehicle chase Wednesday afternoon in Knox County. According to a press release, Knox County Central Dispatch received a 911 call on Wednesday concerning a kidnapping and a gunshot that had been fired from the […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Person Dies In Vigo County Crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind.–One person was killed in a crash that happened Friday night in Vigo County. State police say that a 2015 Dodge pickup truck was going eastbound on Interstate 70, went off the road, and eventually hit a tree. They have confirmed that the driver of the truck has died.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Man found guilty of child molesting in Spencer Co.

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - After a four day jury trial that ended Thursday night, a Spencer County jury found 57-year-old Ronald Duncan guilty of child molestation. Ronald Duncan was found guilty of all four charges filed by the State of Indiana which included, Count 1: Child Molestation as a level 1 felony, Counts 2 & 3: Child Molestation as a level 4 felony, and Count 4: Vicarious Sexual Gratification as a level 4 felony.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knox County, IN
Crime & Safety
Vincennes, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Knox County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Vincennes, IN
wrul.com

White Arrested On Jasper County Warrant

The Carmi Police Department arrested a Fairfield Man following a traffic stop Thursday. Joshua M White, 32, of 718 County Road 2050 E was taken into custody and charged with Driving While License Revoked, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol by a driver and DUI. White was also wanted on a Jasper County warrant for Failure to Appear on a burglary charge. Bond was set at $450. White paid bond and was released.
CARMI, IL
wzdm.com

Five Teens Involved in U-S 50 Accident

Five teens were injured this afternoon in a one-vehicle accident on U-S 50 between Vincennes and Wheatland. The accident happened when a vehicle driven by a 17 year-old driver was westbound on U-S 50. The vehicle crossed the median, spun in the opposite lanes, rolled over at least once, and came to rest in the median. At least two of the five occupants were thrown from the vehicle.
VINCENNES, IN
witzamfm.com

Carlisle Man Arrested on Five Charges in Lawrence County

Lawrence Co. - A Carlisle man has been arrested on five charges after speeding in Lawrence County. On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at approximately 11:28 p.m., Trooper Sam Gillespie was patrolling SR 37 north of SR 58 in Bedford when he observed a vehicle traveling north on SR 37, later identified as a Black 2012 Dodge Avenger, that appeared to be traveling above the posted speed limit. Trooper Gillespie was able to confirm his suspicions of the vehicle's excessive speed by utilizing his radar which showed the vehicle was traveling 76-mph in a 55-mph zone. Trooper Gillespie conducted a traffic stop on SR 37 near SR 54 and while approaching the vehicle, the driver took off northbound with Gillespie following in pursuit.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Violent Crime#Knox Superior Court One#Superior Court
WTHI

Fatal crash in Vigo County claims one life

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a fatal crash in the Wabash Valley that claimed one life. Indiana State Police say it happened near the 2 mile marker on I-70 in Vigo County just before 7:00 p.m. on Friday night. They say the truck ran off...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wzdm.com

Vincennes Man Arrested One Day After High-Speed Chase

Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man yesterday following a high-speed chase on Wednesday. On Wednesday, Vincennes Police responded to a report of a kidnapping and gunshot from a suspect vehicle. Police pursued the vehicle, but stopped the chase when they learned a juvenile was in the targeted car. Yesterday, authorities...
VINCENNES, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTHI

Man in custody after standoff situation in Clay County

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI)- One man is in custody following an hours long standoff situation. It all began just after 2 p.m. Friday Clay City at a home on Main Street. Deputies tell us they were trying to serve a warrant to a man when he barricaded himself inside the home.
CLAY COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

43-year-old Christopher Anderson of Washington was arrested Thursday by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with Refusal and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with Endangerment. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $5,000 bond. Bond was posted. 31-year-old Dixon Arley...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wzdm.com

Vincennes Man Arrested for OWI in GSH Parking Lot

Vincennes Police arrested an Oaktown man overnight following a stop in the parking lot at Good Samaritan Hospital. Officers pulled over a vehicle driven by 63 year-old William Chamness. During the stop, Chamness was found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Chamness was booked into the Knox County Jail on $5,000 bond.
VINCENNES, IN
wdrb.com

ISP: 2 men arrested for dealing drugs in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two southern Indiana men were arrested for dealing heroin and methamphetamine, Indiana State Police said Thursday. According to ISP, police began an investigation after information was found that Kyle Whitaker, 28, was involved in dealing heroin around Lawrence County. On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

One student is dead and several others injured after late night crash

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A serious crash involving Washington High School students leaves one dead and several others injured. According to the Knox County Sheriff's office. This happened around 5:00 p.m. on Friday night on US 50 near Robinson Road. Sheriff Doug Vantlin says a 17-year-old male was driving...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD finds person passed out in bar’s parking lot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police Department (EPD) were called out to the parking lot of Sportsmans Billiards for a possible drug overdose. Officers say they arrived on the scene and found the offender unresponsive in the parking lot on the ground. EPD says officers administered narcan until the Evansville Fire Department and AMR could […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy