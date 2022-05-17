Grill like a pro with Matt Abdoo's recipes for burgers, steak and elote

The idea for a portable extractor hood came to designer Maxime Augay after his own experiments with cooking and using the standard hood right above his countertop. “It works well, but is very difficult to keep clean”, Maxime mentioned, as he tinkered with the idea of a smaller, portable hood that could easily fit in tinier kitchens… and more importantly, in kitchens without existing hoods. When you cook anything with oil or fat in it (that’s basically every food ever), you release fumes caused by burning, and small particles of grease along with it. The job of the hood is to channel those greasy fumes out of your kitchen – the challenge, however, is cleaning the hood every couple of months. Even worse, some kitchens don’t come equipped with hoods, which leads to two main problems – you’re left with spatters of grease around the walls and on the underside of cabinets, but more importantly, try grilling or searing something and you risk setting off the smoke alarm. Determined to find a solution that ticked all boxes, Maxime designed a compact countertop fan that was powerful enough to suck and filter out the fumes coming off the stovetop, while being quieter than your average exhaust fan.

