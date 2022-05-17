ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sault Ste. Marie Downtown Development Authority Director Arrested for Criminal Sexual Conduct

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 5 days ago
The head of a northern Michigan Downtown Development Authority was arrested on charges of criminal sexual conduct.

Tony Cutler is the director of the DDA in Sault Ste. Marie. He’s also a past candidate for the State House of Representatives.

9&10 News confirmed Cutler was arrested on two separate charges of second degree criminal sexual conduct in Charlevoix County.

The prosecutor there has turned the case over to the Emmet County Prosecutor.

Cutler will be back in court later this month.

