ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, IN

New Offices in Place for United Way of Knox County

wzdm.com
 5 days ago

The United Way of Knox County celebrated the grand opening of their new offices this morning. The office is at the former Chamber...

www.wzdm.com

Comments / 0

Related
wzdm.com

Groundbreaking Ceremony Complete for KC Jail Expansion

The Knox County Commissioners, and various dignitaries held groundbreaking today for the expansion of the Knox County Jail. The long-awaited project got its official kickoff in a ceremony at the current Jail facility on Old Decker Road. The 36-million dollar facility will be paid for in large part by a...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wzdm.com

Knox Co. Dumpster Days Cancelled

A planned set of Knox County Dumpster Days has been canceled. The word comes from Knox County Commissioner T-J Brink. Bring made the announcement on his Commissioner campaign’s Facebook page. Brink pointed to funding issues as the cause for the cancellation.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wzdm.com

Knox Co. Old Decker Rd. Closing

Old Decker Road in Knox County will be closed beginning Monday for an indefinite period for the construction of its intersection with Elkhorn Road. A detour for through traffic will be marked.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wzdm.com

KCCF Announces Scholarship Winners

The Knox County Community Foundation has announced its roster of scholarship winners for this school year. The scholarship awards are presented from various donors; they total 28-thousand, 500 dollars for this year. The winners were honored during the Foundation’s annual Awards Breakfast on May fourth. Eleven different students received...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
County
Knox County, IN
City
Vincennes, IN
Knox County, IN
Government
wzdm.com

Lawrence County Illinois Health Board Member Removed for Alleged Misconduct

The Lawrence County Illinois Board has approved the removal of a member of the Lawrence County Health Department Board. The action followed an alleged act of misconduct. After an executive session to discuss the issue, the Board publicly announced the removal. At the same public session, Lawrence County Board members named Tanna McCullough to fill the vacant place on the Health Department Board.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IL
wzdm.com

Eleven Students Named as KCCF Award Winners

The Knox County Community Foundation has announced its roster of scholarship winners for this school year. The scholarship awards are presented from various donors; they total $28,500 for this year. The winners were honored during the Foundation’s annual Awards Breakfast on May fourth. Eleven different students received Foundation-based scholarships...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wzdm.com

Five Teens Involved in U-S 50 Accident

Five teens were injured this afternoon in a one-vehicle accident on U-S 50 between Vincennes and Wheatland. The accident happened when a vehicle driven by a 17 year-old driver was westbound on U-S 50. The vehicle crossed the median, spun in the opposite lanes, rolled over at least once, and came to rest in the median. At least two of the five occupants were thrown from the vehicle.
VINCENNES, IN
wzdm.com

Tornado or Straight Line Winds? Decker Area Damaged Regardless

Parts of Knox County and Wabash County, Illinois were affected by a tornado first reported in Illinois. National Weather Service forecaster Randy Bowers says the weather event was confirmed to be a tornado first in Mt. Carmel. The tornadic storm was then spotted along the White River between Knox and Gibson Counties, before moving into Decker. The storm left damage in the Decker area, but Bowers isn’t sure if it was a tornado by the time it struck Decker.
DECKER, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Open House#Old National Bank#Onb#Chamber Of Commerce
wzdm.com

Duane S. Davis, 58, Vincennes

Duane Scott Davis, 58, of Vincennes, passed away Tuesday May 17, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Hospital with his family at his bedside. Scott was born November 7, 1963 in Raymondville, TX the son of Charles E. and Betty Jo Dopheide Davis. He was a 1982 graduate from Harlingen TX High School and continued his education at Texas A&M College graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical engineering. He worked for Beta Engineering of Pineville, LA. He married Joanna Bilskie on June 16, 2001 and they made their life together for nearly 21 years. Scott was a member of First United Methodist Church in Harlingen, TX, formerly a member of the American Legion, an avid NASCAR fan, enjoyed fishing and game night’s with his family. Scott was a devoted husband, father, son and brother.
VINCENNES, IN
wzdm.com

Storm Update: 10 to 20 Homes Damaged in Decker; No Injuries Reported

Cleanup continues in the Decker area following either a weak tornado or strong straight-line winds last night. Knox County E-M-A director John Streeter reports between 10 to 20 homes in that area suffered storm damage. A scope of damage on some of them is called “considerable. No injuries were reported from the damaged homes. Streeter says the damage was in a straight line from Mount Carmel toward Decker, heading northwest toward Monroe City.
DECKER, IN
wzdm.com

Bart Farrar, 61, Vincennes

Bart Ray Farrar 61, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022. Bart was born in Lawrenceville, IL on August 15, 1961 to Harvey and Dorothy Laslie Farrar. He was employed as a retail manager, enjoyed spending time with his family, and watching movies. Bart is survived by his siblings, Sandy...
VINCENNES, IN
wzdm.com

Babysitter Charged with Neglect in Gibson Co.

The babysitter of a toddler seriously burned in Gibson County has been arrested. Brandy Witzel is charged with neglect. Authorities say she was giving the little girl a bath in the kitchen sink when the girl grabbed some spray cleaner that was sitting near the sink and sprayed herself. Witzel...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
United Way
wzdm.com

Vincennes Man Facing Kidnapping and Multiple Other Charges

Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man on Kidnapping and other charges Thursday concerning an incident Wednesday in which a call was received about a kidnapping and a gunshot that had been fired from a vehicle. A Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy located the vehicle and a chase ensued, but the pursuit...
VINCENNES, IN
wzdm.com

Gibson Co. Sheriff Seeking Driver Who Crashed into Pole Barn

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Department is looking for whoever ran their car into a pole barn. The crash happened around 8 o’clock Thursday morning on North 550 East near Francisco. The accident left plenty of damage to the barn. If you know anything, Deputy Loesch at 812-385-3496.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
wzdm.com

Tennis Sectional Delayed Again to Tonight

Once again, Rain washed out the Vincennes Tennis Sectional on Friday. So with Vincennes Lincoln having graduation tonight, the first round. match between Vincennes Rivet and Washington will be played at South Knox, beginning at 4:30. Washington Catholic will play the winner. 30 minutes after that match. On Saturday at...
VINCENNES, IN
wzdm.com

Vincennes Man Arrested One Day After High-Speed Chase

Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man yesterday following a high-speed chase on Wednesday. On Wednesday, Vincennes Police responded to a report of a kidnapping and gunshot from a suspect vehicle. Police pursued the vehicle, but stopped the chase when they learned a juvenile was in the targeted car. Yesterday, authorities...
VINCENNES, IN
wzdm.com

Sports Roundup for Friday, 5/20

(Baseball– South Knox Wins Blue Chip Title) The South Knox Baseball team claimed the Blue Chip conference title yesterday, Blanking Shoals 17-0. Jacob Allen tossed a no-hitter as the Spartans moveto 18-5 on the season, and finish a perfect 7-0 in league play. South Knox also recorded 20 hits in the victory.
VINCENNES, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy