New Offices in Place for United Way of Knox County

Duane Scott Davis, 58, of Vincennes, passed away Tuesday May 17, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Hospital with his family at his bedside. Scott was born November 7, 1963 in Raymondville, TX the son of Charles E. and Betty Jo Dopheide Davis. He was a 1982 graduate from Harlingen TX High School and continued his education at Texas A&M College graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical engineering. He worked for Beta Engineering of Pineville, LA. He married Joanna Bilskie on June 16, 2001 and they made their life together for nearly 21 years. Scott was a member of First United Methodist Church in Harlingen, TX, formerly a member of the American Legion, an avid NASCAR fan, enjoyed fishing and game night’s with his family. Scott was a devoted husband, father, son and brother.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO