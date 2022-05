Fabian Aundra Miller received a sentence on 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in Carter Criminal Court on Thursday. The charge stems from a joint investigation involving both the Elizabethton Police Department and the Carter County Sheriff’s Department. Miller was one of 43 defendants charged with conspiracy to possess 300 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to sell or deliver. Miller was arrested on the charge on Sept. 20, 2019. Investigators said the offense took place between Jan. 1 and Aug. 13, 2019.

CARTER COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO