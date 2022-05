RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. — The body of a South Carolina woman who went missing in August 2021 has now been found, nearly nine months after she went missing. In a news release Wednesday, the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said they found the remains of 80-year-old Edna Suttles in a wooded area off of Harris Holly Springs Road in Rutherfordton, North Carolina. She was discovered around 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

