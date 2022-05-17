Cleveland FBI holds memorial for fallen special agents
CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Office of the FBI held a memorial service to honor the special agents killed in the line of duty.
The event, which coincides with Police Week, featured the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office color guard and bagpipers, musicians from the Ohio State Highway Patrol and speakers from the FBI.
The ceremony was at the Cleveland FBI, located on Lakeside Avenue.
