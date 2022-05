Fernandinho says winning the Premier League for a fifth time is a “dream come true”, especially as he is leaving Manchester City this summer.The Brazilian international joined City in 2013 and has since won the English domestic title in 2014, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022. It was a tough ask for City as they went 2-0 down to Aston Villa but they pulled off a sensational comeback to win the game 3-2. City, in the end, needed to beat Villa as Liverpool defeated Wolves 3-1. If City had lost or drawn against Villa the Reds would have been crowned champions.“To...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 31 MINUTES AGO