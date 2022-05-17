Look for a big night from the Heat's Jimmy Butler vs. the Celtics

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Round 2 is set to begin in the Stanley Cup playoffs, while the NBA Eastern Conference Finals tip off as well. It's a packed Tuesday of quality sports, with each game more important than the last.

Boston meets Miami on the hardwood - The top-seeded Heat will host the Celtics tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET, favored to win by -1.5. This is quite a quick turnaround for Boston, which is our biggest concern when considering betting on the C's to cover or win this game. Marcus Smart is questionable for Game 1, though reports suggest he may give it a go. Still, we'll opt to back Miami to open the series with a win. Look for Jimmy Butler to have a big game. His over/under for points is currently set at 24.5 points. We'll take the over.

Lightning and Panthers set to begin what should be a back-and-forth series - We mentioned in yesterday's Bark Bets that we think whichever team advances out of this series will eventually reach the Stanley Cup Final, so needless to say we are excited for this one. The expectation here is an impending seven-game series, but we give the nod to Florida tonight to win on home ice, where its offense has typically come more alive. We'll be betting the Panthers to win at -150.

Potential offensive explosion incoming for Blues vs. Avalanche - Both St. Louis and Colorado poured on goals in Round 1, aligning with how their regular-season performance tended to go. While the Avalanche should have the edge tonight, we like goals on both ends. Load up the over at 6.5 goals, and look for star players like Nathan MacKinnon (+115) and David Perron (+175) to find the back of the net.

In other news ...

News on Deshaun Watson may be coming soon - Before the Browns' new quarterback takes his new offense on a team-building trip to the Bahamas, he is set to meet with the NFL to discuss his status for this coming year. There is a belief that the NFL has concluded its investigation one way or another. While we won't dig in to the allegations, there is no denying that if Deshaun Watson suits up, he makes Cleveland a much better team. The Browns are currently +185 to win the AFC North this season.

Tiger Woods feeling good ahead of PGA Championship - After making his return from a serious leg injury to compete at The Masters, Tiger Woods' recovery has ramped up ahead of the PGA Championship this week. Woods says he feels good and the leg continues to get stronger each day. Will we get another Tiger major in our future? You can bet on exactly that; Tiger is +6500 to take home his fifth PGA Championship win.

Preakness Stakes odds set for this weekend's race - Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike will not run in Saturday's Preakness Stakes, and it's Derby runner-up Epicenter who leads the pack, with 6-5 odds to win. With only nine horses running, the field becomes a bit more manageable to bet on. If you want to follow the magic of what Rich Strike accomplished and think this is the year of the underdog, you can back Fenwick at 50-1 odds.