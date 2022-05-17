ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputy stands trial after SC women drowned in police van

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A prosecutor said a South Carolina deputy charged in the deaths of two women who drowned in a locked police van in 2018 ignored barricades and drove into rapidly rising floodwaters against advice from his supervisors.

Former Horry County deputy Stephen Flood is on trial on two counts of involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide for the drownings.

He was taking the women to mental health facilities under a court order as rain from Hurricane Florence inundated eastern South Carolina.

Flood’s lawyer on Monday said his client is a scapegoat for supervisors who wanted him to take the shortest route and officials who let him drive around a barricade.

